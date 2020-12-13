KINGSPORT - Jewell Brooks, 93, of Kingsport, TN formerly of Wise, VA passed away Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 at her home. Jewell was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and was active in the church. She loved to travel encompassing trips overseas, cruises and had enjoyed most of all spending time with her family and friends. Jewell will always be remembered for her love of life.
She is preceded in death by her husbands: Ernest Thomas and Gene Brooks, son: Jimmy Thomas, parents, one sister and three brothers.
Jewell is survived by her daughter, Linda Danko: son, Mike Thomas (Madre): nine grandchildren, Rob, Tom, Jennifer, Michael, Courtney, Melanie, Adam, Austin and Carlee: seventeen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, in Big Stone Gap, VA with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660