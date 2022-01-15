BIG STONE GAP, VA -Jewell (Qualls) Ramey 78, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Jewell was an only child, born on May 16, 1943, the daughter of the late; Ralph Qualls and Georgia (Cobb) Qualls.
She has lived her entire life here in these beautiful mountains. Jewell graduated from Dryden High School. She then earned her college degree at Milligan College in Accounting. Once she graduated from college, she started working for Westmoreland coal company in the Accounting Department. This is where she was employed when she met her lifelong partner and soul mate, Bob Ramey. They have spent the last 50 plus years married and devoted to one another. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was of the Baptist faith, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jewelleries is survived by, her devoted husband, Bob Ramey, of the Home, her son, Michael Ramey & wife Jennifer, her grandchildren; Isaiah Ramey and Rachel Anneliese Ramey, all of Boone, N.C. , other close relatives and friends.
The family of Jewell Ramey will receive friends on Tuesday, January 18th from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap (17 E. 3rd. St. N) for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home's chapel at 2p.m. The committal service will be held in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens following.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
