CHURCH HILL – Jewell D. Haddix, 80, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Indian Path Community Hospital.
Jewell was born on December 26, 1940 in Utila Bay, Honduras, a daughter of the late Halley and Thelma (Howell) Diamond. She had lived in San Antonio, TX before moving to the Kingsport area in 1987. She was part of the Southview Community Church, Kingsport, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Hill; grandsons, John and James Hill; sister, Venette Rubio; brothers, Richard Diamond, Irvin Diamond, Jensen Diamond and Edwardo Diamond; step-son, Melvin Haddix.
Surviving are her husband, C. Ray Haddix, of the home; sons, Timothy Hill and wife Haydee, Tucson, AZ, Aaron Hill, Hillsboro, TN; step-son, Gary Haddix, Colorado; grandchildren, Reuben Hill and Leslie Hill; step-grandchildren, Gary, Dawn and Seth; several step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Billy Willis and Pastor James Kramer officiating.
Entombment will follow in the East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Kingsport, TN.
