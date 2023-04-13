NORTON, VA – Jewell Brooks Ball, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, following a long illness.
Preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Mae Brooks, brother, Robert Brooks, and beloved husband of 63 years, David Ball, Jewell was born in Bean Station, TN, but lived the majority of her life in Norton, VA. Jewell is survived by her son, Mike (Tina) Ball of Norton, and her daughter Brook Davis (Mark) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Jewell is also survived by eight grandchildren: Hannah Mann (Lee), Josh Ball, Corey (Mackenzie) Ball, Raelyn Ball (Chris), Hagan Ball, Ashley Caudill (Jacob), Alex Robinson, and Aidan Gibson. Jewell is also survived by several great-grandchildren: Harvest, Arrow, Carter, Ada, and Everett, along with several extended family members and friends whom she loved.
Jewell graduated from Norton High School (what is now John I. Burton) in 1953 and played on the women’s basketball team when women still played half court. The epitome of a Southern lady, Jewell took pride in her appearance, always dressing to the nines. She enjoyed cooking (known especially for her delicious pound cakes) and being the consummate hostess, she loved entertaining as well.
After retiring from the U.S. Bureau of Mines (currently known as Mine Safety and Health) in Norton, Jewell enjoyed traveling, seeing new places and meeting new people. Along with long- time friends Shirley Campbell, Barbara Collins, Barbara Reed, and Phyllis Still, Jewell made regular jaunts to Savannah, GA, Pigeon Forge, TN, Mackinac Island, MI as well as several other excursions across the country, including taking in the New England fall-foliage.
Before the onset of Jewell’s sickness, she and her friends were familiar faces to the citizens of Norton as the ladies walked each evening, often pausing to chat with folks about the goings-on in this city which she loved. If, on these walks, Jewell learned someone was sick or there had been a death in the family, she would go directly home and make her grocery list of ingredients she would need to prepare food for the sick or the family whose loved one had passed.
A recipient of the Kentucky Colonel Award, Jewell was always the life of any gathering and had the ability to make the darkest of situations brighter—more hopeful. She was the friend who remembered every birthday, who drove friends to doctor’s appointments, who kept a hand-written list of shut-ins, marking off each time she visited to ensure each name on the list received a visit at least once a month. Jewell was the friend who, even when there was nothing to be said, would sit quietly and just be present for those whom she loved.
Jewell’s quick wit was surpassed only by her kindness and generosity. Jewell not only served in an administrative capacity as a member of the Food Bank of Wise County Board, but was also a tireless volunteer at the Food Bank each Tuesday and Friday for over twenty years. A faithful member of the Norton Baptist Church, Jewell served as a Deacon and was extremely active in the church’s Women’s Circle.
Jewell loved her family fiercely and, though humble, would begin many conversations with friends saying, “I’m not trying to brag because I didn’t do it,” before proceeding to tell of some accomplishment of Mike or Brook and later, her grandchildren.
Up to this point, this account of Jewell has been remembered in the past tense. But Jewell is one of those rare people who, while no longer physically with us, must always be recalled in the present tense. She touched the lives of too many, made a lasting impression on too many, gave of herself to too many not to be a part of us all still.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers, led by Merry Pease, for caring for Jewell in recent years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jim Collie officiating. Burial will follow directly at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with pallbearers being family and friends.