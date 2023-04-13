NORTON, VA – Jewell Brooks Ball, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, following a long illness.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Mae Brooks, brother, Robert Brooks, and beloved husband of 63 years, David Ball, Jewell was born in Bean Station, TN, but lived the majority of her life in Norton, VA. Jewell is survived by her son, Mike (Tina) Ball of Norton, and her daughter Brook Davis (Mark) of Myrtle Beach, SC. Jewell is also survived by eight grandchildren: Hannah Mann (Lee), Josh Ball, Corey (Mackenzie) Ball, Raelyn Ball (Chris), Hagan Ball, Ashley Caudill (Jacob), Alex Robinson, and Aidan Gibson. Jewell is also survived by several great-grandchildren: Harvest, Arrow, Carter, Ada, and Everett, along with several extended family members and friends whom she loved.

