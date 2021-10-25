EAST STONE GAP, VA - Jewel Inez Carter, 82, rejoiced as she entered Heaven on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
She was a member of the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and counseled individuals who were suffering an obstacle in their lives. She was instrumental in organizing women’s retreats and bible study. She started and developed the Big Stone Gap Chapter of the Women’s Aglow Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Carter; her mother, Ethel (Collins) Yeary; her step-father, Orbin Flanary; sister, Lucy Taylor; and brothers, Eugene Yeary, Carl Yeary and Alvin Yeary.
Surviving is her son, David Carter and special daughter-in-law, Kellie, Big Stone Gap; daughters, Donna Cridlin, Jonesville, Va. and Carol Ann Riccadonna (Dan), Weirton, WV; grandchildren, Emily Toohey, Norton, Va. and Gia Riccadonna, Weirton, WV; sister-in-law, Ann Ray, East Stone Gap; several nieces and nephews; Julie Stanley, who Jewel considered her a daughter; and special friends, Diana Bloomer Cubine, Judy Knight, and Ron and Dixie Prewitt.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 7:00pm in the church’s worship center with Rev. Ken Sprinkle and Ron Prewitt officiating.
Committal graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am on Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery, East Stone Gap, Va., with Rev. Norman Clark officiating. The family and friends will meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:30am on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Tim Stanley, Ralph Gilly, Steve Neely, Mark Blanken, Andrew Taylor, Jr., Lemuel Wells and Ryan Witt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 186, East Stone Gap, Va. 24246.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Carter family.
