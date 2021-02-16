Jewel Haddix Feb 16, 2021 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Jewel Haddix, 80 of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Trent Funeral Home Jewel Tennessee Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.