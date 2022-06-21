Jessie (Purkey) Tucker, age 87, went to be with the Lord on June 6th, 2022.
Jessie was born in Duffield, VA in 1935. She was a graduate of Shoemaker High School, Gate City, VA class of 1953. After high school she married her first husband, Worley and raised four sons. After Worley's passing, she remarried to John and raised another son. In her early years she was a home maker, after her children were older, she started a job at Hillside (Holston) Manor as a housekeeper until retiring 1998 as head of housekeeping. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, crossword puzzles, and watching NCIS and game shows.
She was a very quiet caring person who loved her children, grandbabies, and above all loved to serve others. She had a big heart and all of us kids and those who knew her will miss her greatly.
She is preceded by her husband, John Tucker; sons, Russell Newton, Kenneth Newton; and by her first husband, Worley Newton; parents, Marion and Pearl Purkey; sisters, Suella Bowen, and Georgia Hobbs.
Jessie is survived by her sons, Donald Newtown and wife Roxy, David Newton and wife Anne, Brett Tucker and wife Mandy; many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Delta Purkey.
Visitation will be held at Preaching Christ Church on June 25th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.