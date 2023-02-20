KINGSPORT - Jessie Mae Richardson, 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, morning February 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late John Perry and Elizabeth (Fugate) Roller.

Jessie was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She retired from the Kingsport City School System after over forty years of dedicated service. Jessie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She loved her family very much and in her free time enjoyed cooking and quilting.

