KINGSPORT - Jessie Mae Richardson, 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, morning February 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late John Perry and Elizabeth (Fugate) Roller.
Jessie was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She retired from the Kingsport City School System after over forty years of dedicated service. Jessie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She loved her family very much and in her free time enjoyed cooking and quilting.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, James Richardson; daughter, Wanda Richardson; sisters, Jimmie Lee Greene, Betty Jo Scott and Thelma Humphreys.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Richardson; sons, Bryan Richardson (Christy), David Richardson; grandchildren, Haley Lane (Corey), Jade Penxa (Anthony); great-grandchildren, Corey Keith Lane and Kinley Lane; sister, Kate Christian (Buster); brothers, Roy Roller (Rhonda), John Roller (Margarette) and Fred Roller (Margaret); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Richardson family will receive friend on Tuesday, evening February 21, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Bill Sims officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be on Wednesday, morning February 22, 2023 in the Garden of Everlasting life II in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. John Roller, Roy Roller, Fred Roller, John S. Roller, Logan Gilliam, Corey Lane and Corey Keith Lane will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Lee Roller.
In lieu of flowers, the Richardson family has requested that donations be made in Jessie’s memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr. Blountville, TN 37663.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Richardson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081