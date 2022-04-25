CHURCH HILL, TN – Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy, age 64 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord, while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church from 5 – 7 pm. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Tim Bellamy and Pastor Randall Stapleton officiating. Michael Walker, Amy Thacker, Brian Monroe, Caroline Carmichael, Isabell Bellamy and Scott Bellamy will provide music.
Earth burial will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens at 2 pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Funeral Home at 1 pm. Richard Clark will provide the music at the Graveside service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eugene Clark, Gary Phillips, Jared Taylor, Scott Bellamy, Greg Walker and Richard Clark. Honorary pallbearers include Pam Clark and Donna Phillips.
