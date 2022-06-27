STONEGA, VA - Jessie Lee Stidham, Sr., 85, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.
He was born in Keokee, Va. and lived most of his life in Stonega. Mr. Stidham was a coal miner with the Elrow Coal Company and a member of the U.M.W.A. He was a devoted member of the Appalachia Pentecostal Church in Appalachia, Va.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (Hylton) “Pug” Stidham; parents, Jim and Flara (Sampson) Stidham; and two sisters.
Surviving are his children, Jessee Stidham, Jr. (Debbie), Stonega, Va., Mary Ruth Absher, Wise, Va., Debbie Lambert and Teresa Stidham, Big Stone Gap, Darius Stidham (Lisa), Stonega, Va. and Kristina Ashley (Dustin), Appalachia, Va.; 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; brother, Carl Stidham (Louise), Norton, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Appalachia Pentecostal Church, 340 Oak Street, Appalachia, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Grayson Cothron officiating.
The graveside committal service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20am Tuesday to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Glen Hylton, Gordon Hylton, Steven Middleton, Jonathan Lambert, Scott Burke and Ethan Burke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Appalachia Pentecostal Church, 340 Oak Street, Appalachia, VA 24216.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Stidham family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.