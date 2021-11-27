BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Jessie Lea Rose, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital.
She was born in Stonega, Va. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a valued sales manager at Gilley’s Jewelers in Big Stone Gap for over 25 years. Jessie was a member of First Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap and attended Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church in the Crackers Neck Community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Thomas Rose, Sr.; her son, Guy “Tommy” Rose, Jr.; her parents, Harrison and Doretha (Buchanan) Mullins; sister, Jodha Goodman and a brother, Harrison Oliver Mullins.
Surviving are her grandson, Jordan Rose, Roanoke, Va.; granddaughter, Madison Rose, Roanoke, Va.; daughter-in-law, Diane (Davidson) Rose, Roanoke; cousin, Barbara Young, Big Stone Gap and special friends, Gilley family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Glencoe Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
