APPALACHIA, VA – Jessie James Lawson, 73, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Lawson was born and raised in the Ramsey community of Norton Va. and had lived in Derby since 1977. He was an electrician for Westmoreland Coal Co. and Paramount Coal Co. He then became a truck driver and later worked in maintenance for Bristol Compressors. Mr. Lawson served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Gail (Gardner) Lawson and his parents, Jessie and Marie (Bates) Lawson
Mr. Lawson is survived by his sons, Anthony Scott Lawson (Cynthia) of Mt. Carmel, TN, Joseph Alan Lawson (Donna) of Big Stone Gap and David Lynn Lawson (Sabrina Hall). His siblings, Lucille Johnson (Carl) of Kingsport TN, Deloris Johnson (Jim) of Coeburn, VA and Jimmy Lee Lawson (Zona Wyatt). Grandchildren, Chelsea Renea Jessee (Dakota), Brandon Lawson, David Lawson Jr., Shayla Lawson, Jonathan Lawson, Kharis Lawson. Great-grandchildren, Aiden Lawson, Jackson Lewis, Elizabeth Jessee, Isabella Jessee, Kayden Lawson and Joshua Scott, Jr. Also, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation and viewing Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 5:00pm to 700pm at Gilliam Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow in the chapel at 7:00pm with Brother Rick Quillen officiating. Military rites, by local V.F.W. and D.A.V. posts and the Army National Guard Honors Team, will immediately precede the funeral service.
Final arrangements will be private.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jessie James Lawson.
You many visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com for online condolences and to view obituaries.