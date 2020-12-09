SURGOINSVILLE - Jessie Goodman Young, age 96, of Surgoinsville, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Surgoinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Elaine Ruth officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Youth of Surgoinsville, P.O. Box 134, Surgoinsville, TN 37873
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Young family.