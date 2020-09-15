KINGSPORT - Jessica LeAnn Bowen, 31 of Kingsport, passed away September 12th 2020 at Vanderbilt University surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on March 19, 1989 in Kingsport, TN
She was a warrior against her battle after a double lung transplant. She touched so many lives, she was kind and true.
She loved her dogs, Cy, Pepper, and Dixie.
She leaves behind her mother, Tammy Alverson and husband Tim Alverson; her father, Martin Bowen; her brother, Justin Bowen; sister, Hannah Herrin; grandmother, Barbara Alverson, aunts, Virginia Alverson and Pauline Dowing; uncles, Dennis Alverson and Michael Alverson his wife Alice; along with Tyson Brixey, the love of her life. She had so many loved ones and those she held dear are too many to list...especially Beth Henry.
Jessica was a Christian.
At this time funeral arrangements are incomplete.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Bridge No Kill Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Bowen Family.
The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.