PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Jessee Clyde Bates age 77 of Pennington Gap, VA was born February 25, 1945 in New Castle, IN and passed away March 1, 2022 at Lee County Community Hospital in Pennington Gap, VA.
Jessee had served in the Vietnam War from 1967—1968 and was the founder of Family Tire. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Company after 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Bates and Faye Kilby and one brother Sisaro “Ken” Bates.
Jessee was survived by his wife of 57 years Opal Bates of the home, two sons Mark Bates of Pennington Gap, VA, Frank Bates and wife, Becky of Pennington Gap, VA, five grandchildren Ally, Alivia, Aiden, Avery, and very special granddaughter Arielle, two great-grandchildren Hadley and Holden. Jessee is also survived by four sisters Ellen Caviness, Frances Tyson, Evelyn Baker and Amanda Davis.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday with Paul Davis, Jr.
officiating.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Friday at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:30 PM Friday to go to the cemetery.
Military Rites will be conducted by the Gate City National Guard.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com