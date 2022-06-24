Jesse Ray Sutton Jun 24, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Celebration of LifeHaving this in Surgoinsville, TN at City Hall 1pm on June 25th, 2022Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.