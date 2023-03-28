GRAY - Jesse M. Robinson, a beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away on March 25, 2023, in Gray, Tennessee, at the age of 29. Born on September 29, 1993, in Johnson City, Tennessee, Jesse was the cherished son of Rick Robinson and Joann Morrison and the loving brother of Shauna Morrison.
He was a proud graduate of Daniel Boone High School in 2012, and he was an avid Virginia Tech fan. He lived in Johnson City, TN, and Kernsville, NC most of his life.
Jesse loved the Lord!
He is the uncle of Hayloe E. Sherman and Julie L. Wall, who loved their uncle Jesse so much.
He was preceded in death by his loving Grandaddy Harold Morrison and his loving Nanny (grandmother) Joyce Mae Morrison, who loved their grandson immensely.
Jesse M. Robinson's passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the countless lives he touched. His laughter, love, and kindness will never be forgotten, and his spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of his family and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 31, 2023, from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Snyder’s Memorial. A funeral service to honor the life of Jesse will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Scott Parker officiating. The committal service will follow the funeral service in Snyder’s Memorial Gardens.