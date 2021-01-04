Kingsport - Jesse Lee Wilder, 84, of Kingsport, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born in Rogersville, TN on September 6, 1936 to the late Grant and Sue (Alvis) Wilder. Jesse lived over half of his life with crippling Rheumatoid Arthritis. Even with this affliction, he did not let it keep him from doing what he enjoyed. He worked for Eastman Chemical for over 34 years until his retirement. When he was not working, Jesse enjoyed traveling, taking photos, listening to music, gardening, watching the Vols, and camping. He was known for talking with his friends. Jesse also served in the US Navy serving on the USS Albemarle for 2 years and at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base for 2 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean T. Wilder; his parents, Grant Wilder and Sue Alvis; brothers, Dallas Wilder and Clyde D. Wilder; and sister, Jayne Simpson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jesce Leigh Peters and husband Clairon; son, Joey L. Wilder and partner Celia Clark; stepchildren, Chuck Turner and wife Teresa, Cydeena Turner and family friend, Rosia Scott, and Debbie Templeton and husband Dicky; grandchildren, Avery Peters and fiancé Morgan Rogers, Victoria Peters and fiancé Daniel Small, Christina Wilder, Bryan Wilder and wife Kasey, and Cyerra Bedingfield and husband Mitch; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Jesse will be laid to rest beside his wife Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Memories with Avery Peters to speak.
Pallbearers will be Clairon Peters, Avery Peters, Christina Wilder, Will Beverly, Doug Wright, and Rosia Scott.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilder family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Wilder family.