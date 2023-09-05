KINGSPORT - Jess W. Elam, Jr., 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Jess was a Deacon and former Treasurer at Darthula Baptist Church, Hiltons, VA. He was retired from Eastman Chemical Company where he was a supervisor and had worked for 32 years. Jess was a veteran of the U.S. Army.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you