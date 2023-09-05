KINGSPORT - Jess W. Elam, Jr., 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jess was a Deacon and former Treasurer at Darthula Baptist Church, Hiltons, VA. He was retired from Eastman Chemical Company where he was a supervisor and had worked for 32 years. Jess was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae (Kiser) Elam; father, Jess W. Elam, Sr.; brother, James O’Dell Elam; daughter, Tammy Darlene Byrd.
Surviving are his wife, Adena K. Elam; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cindi Elam; daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Daniel Price; special niece, Jessica Elam; grandkids, granddaughter and spouse, Amber and Dustin Lindholm, grandson and significate other, Cody Johnson and Summer Laster, grandson and spouse, Corey and Tammy Johnson, granddaughter and spouse, Mandy and Justin Corbett, grandson, Nathan Falin and family, Frankie Falin and family, granddaughter and spouse, Michelle and Lance Woods; great-grandkids, Conner Lindholm, Kyra Powell, Baily Lindholm and several more great-grandkids; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 pm with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. Music will be provided by Dremia Smith, Brenda Bentley and Layton Bentley.
American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 will provide military honors at 11:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Darthula Baptist Church Cemetery, 1741 Lunsford Mill Rd, Hiltons, VA. Jess will be laid to rest following the honors. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Lindholm, Justin Corbett, Austin Elam, Corey Johnson, Cody Johnson and Conner Lindholm.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Kern, Sam Click, Bryan Bourne, Jeff Arrington and Mark McCrary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Darthula Baptist Church, 1741 Lunsford Mill Rd, Hiltons, VA 24258.