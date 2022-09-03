CHURCH HILL – Jerry William “Will” Dishner, 43, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Will was born on April 24, 1979, in Rogersville, TN. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and graduated from Volunteer High School. He loved motorcycles and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude and Bernice Dishner, and James “Bud”, and Ruth Ward, who he called Captain, and Granny, and Bill and Evelyn Barrett; and his brother, Shannon Davis.
Will is survived by his daughters, Kira Dishner and Keatan Dishner; loving parents, Jerry and Amy Dishner, and Susan Barrett German (Mike German); sister, Keshia James (Josh); special aunts and uncles, James and Carolyn Bennett, Jeff and Linda Douthat, Tim and Lisa Dishner, Tommy and Sue Laroy, Tony Dishner, and Karen Ward; special cousins, Chris Dishner, and Ashley Dishner Presley; as well as many dear, family members and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Armstrong Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tim, Tony, Chris, and Jon Dishner, Jeff Douthat, Tommy Laroy, Travis Lawson.