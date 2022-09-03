CHURCH HILL – Jerry William “Will” Dishner, 43, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Will was born on April 24, 1979, in Rogersville, TN. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and graduated from Volunteer High School. He loved motorcycles and hunting.

