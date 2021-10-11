KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Slagle, 76, of Kingsport, took the big sleigh ride to the top of the universe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Jerry was born on April 23, 1945, in Bristol, VA to the late Beverly and Gladys Thomas Slagle. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 979. Jerry retired from Eastman with over 30 years of service and was Santa Claus at the Kingsport Walmart stores for over 5 years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts with his grandson Jeremy and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two sisters and seven brothers; and grandson-in-law, Josh Brown.
Left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his devoted wife of 43 years, Ann Slagle; son, Randy Slagle (Teresa); daughter, Stacy Salyer (Leonard); granddaughters, Natasha Brown and Kelsey Slagle; grandson, Jeremy Slagle (Skyler); four great-grandchildren, Aubriella and Alexis Brown, and McKinley and Cooper Slagle; step-great-grandchildren, Andy and Renee Brown; sister, Patsy Childress; special friend and helper, Chuck King and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Jerry’s life will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Bob Yates officiating.
Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265, at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
Memorial contributions in Jerry’s honor may be made to Wreaths across America, local chapter.
