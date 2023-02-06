Jerry Wayne Patrick Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT – Jerry Wayne Patrick, 70, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Holston Manor following a long illness.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you