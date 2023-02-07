KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Patrick, 70 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Holston Manor following a long illness. Born in Scott County, VA, he had lived with his daughter, Traci since 2021. He was a retired fabricator, having worked for several HVAC companies over the years. Jerry was a very special dad, grandfather and brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Patrick; parents, John Henry and Mary Victoria Hartsock Patrick; sisters, Mary Ann Patrick and Shelby Patrick; brothers, Bobby Patrick and Mack Patrick.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Traci Williams (Russell); grandchildren, Santana Williams, Kaysey Jennings (Nick), Logan Williams (Kelsi) and Preston Patrick; granddaughters, Spencer Jennings, Ezzy Jennings, Stevie Williams and Bellamy Williams; sisters, Sue Fraley (Frank) and Carolyn Kiser (Kenneth); brother, Paul Patrick (Gail); several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Vermillion Cemetery in Hiltons. Pallbearers will be Russell Williams, Logan Williams, Nick Jennings, Donovan Taylor, Ronnie Patrick and Jeff Kiser. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to SunCrest Hospice. Also, to Sue Fraley, Krystal Tignor, Misty Patrick and Ronnie Patrick for their kindness and the care given to the Patrick family during Jerry’s sickness.