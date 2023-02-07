KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Patrick, 70 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Holston Manor following a long illness. Born in Scott County, VA, he had lived with his daughter, Traci since 2021. He was a retired fabricator, having worked for several HVAC companies over the years. Jerry was a very special dad, grandfather and brother.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Patrick; parents, John Henry and Mary Victoria Hartsock Patrick; sisters, Mary Ann Patrick and Shelby Patrick; brothers, Bobby Patrick and Mack Patrick.

