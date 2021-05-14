ROGERSVILLE - Jerry Wayne Frix, age 76, of Rogersville, formerly of San Antonio, TX, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Persia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
