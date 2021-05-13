ROGERSVILLE - Jerry Wayne Frix, age 76, of Rogersville, formerly of San Antonio, TX, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness. He was retired from Exxon as a chemical engineer. Jerry was a member of Austin Street Baptist Church, Yoakum, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie Rafferty Frix; and an infant brother.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Raye Myers Frix; daughter, Sandy Dutton of Grayford, TX; granddaughters, MeLaura Carbonaro and husband, Ray, Cassy Boyd and husband, Brad, Abigayle Long and husband, Patrick; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Tasha, Mason and Hank; sister, Patsy Cope of Houston, TX.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Persia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
