KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Durham, 70, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2022. He was born to the late Claude Henderson Durham and Mary Lou (Bolling) Durham. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we rejoice knowing we will meet again!

Growing up, Jerry graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School and was an avid track athlete and ran cross country. Jerry was a devoted UT fan! He loved supporting the Vols and enjoyed watching them grow as a team! However, for baseball, the Atlanta Braves was his top pick! Jerry was a phenomenal salesman; he could sell just about anything – mobile homes were his bread and butter, but he always could pull a sale! He was a people person, he enjoyed chatting with others and spending time with those he cared about. Jerry was blessed with a green thumb! He loved to care for his mother’s flowers and tend to the garden. He was a God fearing man; he loved the Lord and was an Elder at Bethel Presbyterian Church.

