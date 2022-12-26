KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Durham, 70, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2022. He was born to the late Claude Henderson Durham and Mary Lou (Bolling) Durham. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we rejoice knowing we will meet again!
Growing up, Jerry graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School and was an avid track athlete and ran cross country. Jerry was a devoted UT fan! He loved supporting the Vols and enjoyed watching them grow as a team! However, for baseball, the Atlanta Braves was his top pick! Jerry was a phenomenal salesman; he could sell just about anything – mobile homes were his bread and butter, but he always could pull a sale! He was a people person, he enjoyed chatting with others and spending time with those he cared about. Jerry was blessed with a green thumb! He loved to care for his mother’s flowers and tend to the garden. He was a God fearing man; he loved the Lord and was an Elder at Bethel Presbyterian Church.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by: brother, Tommy Durham; sister, Ann Sharrett; and nephew, Jacob Durham.
His survivors include: his brothers; Randy Durham, Mickey Durham (Emma), Bill Durham (Delores), Jimmy Durham (Trudy); sister, Shelia Peters; special nephew, Randy Durham, Jr.; and first cousin, Gary Lowe – who was loved as a brother; special family friend, Julie Brooks; along with several nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Georgia, and South Carolina.
The Durham family will honor Jerry’s memory with a Committal Service on Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home at 1 pm. Pastor Everett Lett will officiate the service.
The Durham family would like to extend a special thanks to the 2nd floor Critical Care Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center for their phenomenal care and support during this difficult time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Durham family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN., 37664 | (423) 288-2081