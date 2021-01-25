MECHANICSVILLE, VA - Jerry Wayne Clark, 75, of Mechanicsville, VA went home to Heaven, Friday, January 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jonathan. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Pat; 3 stepchildren, Bobby Day (Cathy), Jimmy Day (Betsy), Jean Brennan (Jim); 7 grandchildren, Andrew, Philip, Jesse, Jay, Dylan, Noah, and Jimmy Jr.; several great-grandchildren; his nephews, David, and Kevin Clark; niece, Linda Donhal; 3 special cousins, Sandra Justice, Larry Hartsock, and Tom Boyd; and many other family and friends. Born in Russell County Virginia, Jerry was proud to be a hillbilly. He graduated from Castlewood High School in 1963 and had many fond memories of his school days. He served in the US Army and was an immensely proud Mason for over 50 years. He was a member of 4 Masonic Lodges, Stuart Lodge #224 in Lebanon, Virginia Lodge #177 in Claremont, Masonic lodge #347 in Tuckahoe, and Washington-Henry Lodge #344 here in Mechanicsville. Jerry was also an active member of the Shriners and generously gave his time transporting sick children to and from Shriners’ Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, PA and Cincinnati, OH for treatment. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA. A Masonic service will be held promptly at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor should be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607 or @ www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.