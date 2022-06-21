“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” II Tim. 4:7
KINGSPORT – Jerry W. Summers, 70, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 after having bravely fought the ravages of dementia.
He was born on February 17, 1952 in Miami, FL to the late James O. and Dorothy D. Summers.
Jerry was also predeceased by: a sister-in-law, two nephews and a great-niece.
Surviving are his spouse, Joyce Derting Summers (married for over 47 years); sons, Jason (Cathy) Summers of Auburn, AL, Justin (Kate) Summers of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jonathan Summers of Auburn, AL, Claire Summers of Knoxville, TN; sister, Becky (John) Vandigo of Glen St. Mary, FL; brother, J.C. Summers of Middleburg, FL; sisters-in-law, Jill (Fred) Sauceman of Johnson City, TN and Janice Derting of Kingsport, TN; 4 nieces, 1 nephew, several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, and many cousins; special friends, Jerry and Patsy Williams.
Jerry retired from BellSouth (now AT&T) after 30 years of service. He loved to work in the yard and drive around in his red pickup truck. Jerry was a great example of a Christian man, a loving husband and wonderful father. He was of the Baptist faith.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 am Friday, June 24, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 9:50 am at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Orchard View for their care of Jerry while he was there. We especially wish to thank Amedysis and all the personnel that helped us through this difficult time. Your support was greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in Jerry’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to the church or charity of your choice.
