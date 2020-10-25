Jerry Simpson Oct 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry Simpson passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerry Simpson Hamlett-dobson Funeral Homes Arrangement Pass Away Kingsport Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.