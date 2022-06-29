LILBURN, GA - Jerry "Red" Stubblefield, 75 of Lilburn, Ga. died June 19, 2022 at Northside Gwinnett.
Mr. Stubblefield was born in Kingsport, TN, his parents were Clifford Stubblefield and Wanda Roslia Poe Stubblefield and he worked at General Motors for many years.
A memorial service will be held at 3 pm Sunday July 10, 2022 in the Little Davenport Chapel.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Poss, son, Terry Stubblefield, brother, Gary Stubblefield, grandkids, Dailyn Stubblefield, Megan Lee, Chase Poss, Stephen Withee, great-grandchild, Raelyn Lee as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com