BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jerry Palmer, 73, went home after a long and courageous battle with scleroderma, pulmonary lung disease.
Jerry was born in Coeburn, Va. on March 2, 1948 to the late Charlie and Colista (Dotson) Palmer. He was a 1965 graduate of Coeburn High School. He retired from the Norfolk-Southern Corporation. Jerry was an active member of the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church for over 40 years.
In Jerry’s own words, “It is well with my soul.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Earl Palmer; infant daughter, Jill Kolista Palmer; sister, Opal Whittaker; and brothers, Johnny, Bernard and Milas Palmer.
Jerry is survived by his high school sweetheart, Brenda Herron Palmer; a beloved son and his wife, Dr. Jerry Kenny Palmer and Dr. Melinda Moore Palmer; sister, Joyce Gillenwater (Jack), Kingsport, Tn.; brother, Carlos “Tojo” Palmer, Dalton, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Brenda Kennedy Palmer and Faye Palmer Poff; extended family, neighbors, friends and church family.
Arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or charity on one’s choice, P.A.W.S., P. O. Box 576, Coeburn, Va. 24230, or the Wise County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 570, Wise, Va. 24293.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Palmer family.
