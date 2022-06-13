KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Rivard, 68, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the VA Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by East Lawn Funeral Home at a later date.

