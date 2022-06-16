KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Rivard, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born to Phyllis Jean (Lair) Rivard and the late Howard Joseph Rivard Sr. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his father Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Jan Lair Rivard.
In addition to his mother survivors include his sister, Donna June Kincer; brother, Howard Joseph Rivard Jr. (Ralph Anthony Powell); along with several nieces and nephews.
The Rivard family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Stephen Howard officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery beginning at 9 am.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Rivard family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081