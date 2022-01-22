KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Foulk, "Mike," 68, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of December 31, 2021. Mike was born on August 11, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee and was employed by Advance Auto Parts. He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. He enjoyed bicycling, playing golf, and cooking. He lived his best life by finding joy and adventure in every day. He attended St. Dominic's Catholic Church.
Mike will be loved and missed by his devoted wife of 31 years, Kristi Anne Foulk, his sister Jo Ann and her husband Doug Bridges.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Henry and Elizabeth Ann Foulk.
His body was donated to Restore Life USA in Elizabethton, Tennessee. There will be a private celebration of Mike's life at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at the family home in Kingsport, Tennessee.