NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jerry Marvin Broadwater, Sr., 80, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be no formal service.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. G.W. White officiating.
Bill Broadwater, Chad Blankenbeckler, Steve Arterburn, Cory Snelson, Dakota Blankenbeckler, and Preston Wood will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Thursday for the graveside service.
