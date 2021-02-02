NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jerry Marvin Broadwater, Sr., 80, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence.
Jerry was born in Scott County, VA on March 8, 1940 and was last surviving son of Digeon and Lilly Mae (Kilgore) Broadwater.
He was retired from Palace Vending with 34 years of service.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Mary Ruth (Dean) Broadwater; sisters, Lois Rose, Ann Daugherty; and brothers, J.D., Oliver, Rod, Fred, and Hughey Broadwater preceded him in death.
Jerry is survived by daughter, Debra Blankenbeckler and husband, Gary, Snowflake, VA; son, Jerry Marvin Broadwater, Jr., and wife, Paula, Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Chad Blankenbeckler, Kimberly Culbertson and husband, Jeff, Steve Arterburn and wife, Mary, Jennifer Scott and husband, Jason, and Daniel M. Broadwater and wife, Amanda; 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Joyce Vicars, Nickelsville, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be no formal service.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. G.W. White officiating.
Bill Broadwater, Chad Blankenbeckler, Steve Arterburn, Cory Snelson, Dakota Blankenbeckler, and Preston Wood will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Thursday for the graveside service.
