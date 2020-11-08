GATE CITY, VA - Jerry Mack Elliott, 77, Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Monday.
