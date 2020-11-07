GATE CITY, VA - Jerry Mack Elliott, 77, Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Sullivan County, TN on February 7, 1943 to the late Earl Carmine and Mildred Irene (Quillen) Elliott.
Jerry worked at Tennessee Eastman Company for 34 years before retiring in 1996. He attended Holston View United Methodist Church. He loved to hunt, farm, and spend time with his grandchildren. Jerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.
Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 59 years, Freda Carol Elliott, of the home; sons, Marty Elliott and wife, Kellieann, Gate City, VA, Shannon Elliott and fiancée, Yvonne Bennett, Gate City, VA; brother-in-law, Wayne Jennings and Sue, Weber City, VA; 3 grandchildren, 7, great-grandchildren, and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday November 9, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. on Monday.
An online guest register is available for the Elliott family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jerry Mack Elliott.