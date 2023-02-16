BLOUNTVILLE - Jerry M. Brickey of Blountville entered the church triumphant on February 15, 2023. Jerry was born in Kingsport in 1946 to the late LJ and Kate Brickey. Jerry was raised in Kingsport but lived most of his life in Blountville, TN. Jerry loved spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren grow up spending time with church family, playing golf, and eating lunch on Wednesdays with some of the men from church. He served in the United States Army in Germany. He retired from Tennessee Eastman. Jerry was a member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church.
Those left to cherish Jerry's many wonderful years are: wife, Barbara; sons, Anthony (Katina), Adam (Melissa); grandchildren, Forrest, Lauren, Houston; great-grandson, Wyatt; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Brickey family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, February 18, from 11am - 1pm at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers: Forrest Brickey, Paul Roberts, Nate Kenney, John Thomas, David Williamson, Houston Seal
Honorary Pallbearers: David Thomas, Ernest Williams, Tom Hawk, Mike Culbertson
The family is so appreciative of the care that Jerry received at Bristol Regional Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Brickey family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664 | (423) 288-2081