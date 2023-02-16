BLOUNTVILLE - Jerry M. Brickey of Blountville entered the church triumphant on February 15, 2023. Jerry was born in Kingsport in 1946 to the late LJ and Kate Brickey. Jerry was raised in Kingsport but lived most of his life in Blountville, TN. Jerry loved spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren grow up spending time with church family, playing golf, and eating lunch on Wednesdays with some of the men from church. He served in the United States Army in Germany. He retired from Tennessee Eastman. Jerry was a member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish Jerry's many wonderful years are: wife, Barbara; sons, Anthony (Katina), Adam (Melissa); grandchildren, Forrest, Lauren, Houston; great-grandson, Wyatt; along with several nieces and nephews.

