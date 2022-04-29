DUFFIELD, VA - Jerry Lynn Wilson, 65, of Duffield, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born on December 1, 1956, in Ben Hur, VA to Jess & Pinia Wilson.
He was the youngest son of 7 children. He was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting in Poor Valley and fishing in Rogersville. When he was home, he enjoyed playing his guitar, tending to the family farm, and above all, spending time with his granddaughters. Jerry never met a stranger. He was a kind, caring, and generous man. He worked hard to provide a good life for his family. Jerry, along with the mother of their only child, Jackie Wilson, raised one son, Jesse, that they are very proud of. He and his wife, Stacie Wilson, of Duffield, VA, have 2 beloved daughters, Brooklyn and Brynlee, who Jerry often referred to as “Pappaw’s babies.”
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Pinia, and his brother, Harold. Jerry leaves behind his son, Jesse, his daughter-in-law, Stacie, and his 2 granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brynlee. Jerry is also survived by the mother of his son, Jackie Wilson, his four sisters, and one brother: Darlene Minor and late husband, Roy, of Pennington Gap, Mary Terry of Ben Hur, Betty Ann Davis and husband, Tony, of Wise, Bobby Lee Wilson and companion, Geraldine Williams, of Pennington Gap, Deborah Lamb and husband, Robert, of Woodway, one special niece, Betty Lynn Rhoton, of Kingsport, TN, along with several nieces, nephews, family, and beloved friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, from 5-7PM at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. The funeral services will be conducted at 7PM with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. The burial service will be held on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, in the Wilson Family Cemetery, at 11AM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to travel in procession.
Pall bearers will be family and friends. The family would also like to send a special thanks to the Hospice House in Bristol, TN, for their care and compassion during Jerry’s stay.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 East Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Jerry Lynn Wilson.