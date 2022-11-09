KINGSPORT - Jerry Lynn Weston, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Indian Path Community Hospital following a courageous battle with ALS.
He was born May 24, 1949, in Rogersville, TN to the late James T. Weston and Ruth Sizemore Weston.
Jerry was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, “pappy” and brother who made family his main priority.
He was a 1968 graduate of Ketron High School and graduated from E.T.S.U. where he played baseball and football and was a member of the 1969 undefeated Grantland Rice Bowl football team.
Jerry was a teacher and coach at Sullivan South High School retiring in 2011.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed racing and all sports.
Jerry was a committed Christian and member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his loving wife, Kathy A. Weston; son, Brad Weston; daughter, Tiffany Weston Light (Adam); grandchildren, Addison Light, Weston Light and Hadlee Light; brothers, Bobby Weston (Rachel), Michael Weston (Suzy) and David Weston (Penny); sister, Diane Slagle (Ralph); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 11, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating. Music will be under the direction of Cody Baskett.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Serving as pallbearers, Brad Weston, Weston Light, Adam Light, Bobby Weston, Mike Weston, David Weston and David Baskett. Honorary pallbearers, all former coaching colleagues and players.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Strong Tower Baptist Church, 1022 Old Stage Road, Gray, TN 37615, designated to Hope Ministries.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Amedisys Home Health and the Gary E. Shealy Memorial A.L.S. Clinic for their compassionate care of Jerry.