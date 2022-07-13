FALL BRANCH - Jerry Lynn Diets, age 69, of Fall Branch, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation.
The family of Jerry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to The VA Hospital and Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation for all of their wonderful and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the Lord, Christ Jesus, for his mighty hand of protection, provision and salvation.
Graveside service will be held Friday July 15, at 10:00 am in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Christian-sell and the Family do ask that anyone wishing to attend Mr. Diets graveside service to please meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 9:45 am.
Memorials contributions may be given to The Wounded Warrior Project and The American Cancer Society in honor of Jerry Diets.