FALL BRANCH - Jerry Lynn Diets, age 69, of Fall Branch, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation.
Jerry was born to John and Margret Diets on October 19, 1952. He was a veteran of Vietnam War having served in the US Marines Corp and he retired from the Army later on.
He worked as a coach driver for the majority of his career. Jerry drove bands such as; Guns and Roses, Michael Jackson, Adlers Appetite, Sara Evans, Snoop Dogg, The Judds, and many more famous musicians and notable icons.
He was preceded in death by; his father, John Diets; his mother, Margret Diets; sister, Pansy (Kelly, Pat) Diets and the 2 loves of his life Jacquelyn M( Jackie) Capps and Crystal E Calvin.
He is survived by daughters, Joanna (Michael) Rahming and Lacy Diets-Mattia; son, Troy (Crystal) Diets; brothers, Johnny ( Betty)Diets and Aaron (Sarah) Diets; (20 Grandchildren); (21 Great-grandchildren); several nieces, nephews and cousins from the Babbs and Brummitt side of the family; and his beloved fur babies, Lil Bit and Chloe.
The family of Jerry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to The VA Hospital and Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation for all of their wonderful and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the Lord, Christ Jesus, for his mighty hand of protection, provision and salvation.
Graveside service will be held Friday July 15, at 10:00 am in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Christian-sell and the Family do ask that anyone wishing to attend Mr. Diets graveside service to please meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 9:45 am.
Memorials contributions may be given to The Wounded Warrior Project and The American Cancer Society in honor of Jerry Diets.