Jerry “Little Jerry” Edward Weems Jr. passed away unexpectedly on the morning of February 6th, 2022.
He truly loved driving along backroads and being alone with nature where there were no schedules to meet or worries to distract him. His passion was music, and he was a talent at playing the guitar and he enjoyed showcasing that talent to anyone who was willing to listen.
He especially enjoyed his time fishing and even though he was great at fishing he was not the greatest at catching but he would never admit it. His smile was infectious and there was never a situation that he could not turn into a joke. He was a great brother; wonderful friend and he will be missed by everyone he knew and loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry E. and Trula Faye Weems; daughter, Kelsey Weems.
Jerry was survived by his brother and best friend, Mathew Weems; brother, Scott Mauk (Melissa); sister, Kelly Cobb (Weston); niece, Alexis Mauk Nelson (Cole); aunt and uncle, Linda and David Malone.
The family will be having a private celebration of life for Jerry and would like to request that anyone wishing to send flowers, instead make a donation to their favorite Charity in Jerry’s name.
To leave an online message for Weems family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Weems family.