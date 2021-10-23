GRAY - Jerry Lee Wilson, age 76, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away at The Blake at Kingsport surrounded by his family on Friday, October 22, 2021.
A native and lifelong resident of the Johnson City area, Jerry was born on April 6, 1945, to the late Charles Henry Wilson and Pearl Hickman Wilson. He attended Boones Creek High School. He worked for Burlington Industries for 38 years. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Sheila, enjoyed attending auctions, going to flea markets, and antiquing. Jerry liked bowling at Brunswick Holiday Lanes, and he was an avid woodworker.
Jerry was a member of Kingsport Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Sheila Wilson; sisters, Shirley Carroll and Hazel Cross; and brother-in-law, Charles Carroll.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Lee (and Jana) Wilson, Tim (and Kimberly) Wilson, and Mike (and Amy) Wilson; grandchildren, Cassie (and Ben) Sexton, Josh Wilson, Lydia (and Ryan) Walker, Thomas (and Hannah) Wilson, Caroline Wilson, Bailey Wilson, and Jesse Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Ali and Madi Sexton.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Blake at Kingsport for their exceptional care, and a very special thank you to Kyle Caldwell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, under the direction of Phillip Mullins. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/).
