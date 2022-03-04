KINGSPORT - Jerry Lee Sturgill, age 65, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, peacefully at his home. He was a retiree of Holliston Mills where he had many dear friends. Jerry was a very talented musician and singer, able to play many different instruments. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father and papaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Lois Sturgill; brothers, Larry and M.L. Sturgill; sister, Pat Sturgill; and grandson, Braedon Richards.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie Sturgill; 2 sons, Brandon Richards and Waylon Sturgill; 3 grandchildren, Bryson Sturgill, Branson and Tanner Richards; brothers, Norman Stugill and James Sturgill (Patsy); special family friend, Monica Richards; several nieces and nephews; and special pet dog, Jazzy.
The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Hospice and nurses, Becky and Carrie and all the neighbors and friends, for their love and support for Jerry during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport with Pastor Will Shewey officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Sturgill family.