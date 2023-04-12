CHURCH HILL – Jerry Lee Stinson, 69, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church. He worked for Johnson Hillard for 30 years as a roofer. He loved riding his motorcycle and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin, and Marie Gilbert Stinson.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Romilda Ann Larkin Stinson; sister, Teresa Greene (Jerry); brother-in-law, Bill Larkin; nephews, Jimmy Stinson (Charlotte), Jason Stinson, Jeremy Greene (Kassie), Chris Larkin (Denise); niece, Jody Peters (Don); special friends, Larry and Edna Gibbons, and Bootie Minter; best friend, Gary Yates.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 14 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Stinson, Jason Stinson, Jeremy Greene, Gary Yates, Roger Stinson, Chris Larkin.
A special thank you for “helping me when I fell” to Chris Larkin, Nathan Larkin, and Aaron Larkin. Thank you to Amedisys Hospice John, Bellou, Heather, Caylee, and Kindel; and special caregivers, Bill Larkin and Debbie Stapleton.