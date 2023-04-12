CHURCH HILL – Jerry Lee Stinson, 69, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church. He worked for Johnson Hillard for 30 years as a roofer. He loved riding his motorcycle and was an avid NASCAR fan.

