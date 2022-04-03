ABINGDON, VA. - Jerry Lee Adkins, Sr., of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite his illness, he always brought joy and happiness to all those around him.
Jerry was born March 15, 1944, in Marytown, WV. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Emma Jean Adkins; parents, Ralph and Ocie Adkins; and his brother, Tommy Jack Adkins, Sr.
He is survived by his children, Jerry Lee Adkins, Jr. and Teresa Lynn Watson; grandchildren, Jessica Cooke, Jason Adkins, Jeramy Trent, Y’landa Widener and Justin Watson; great grandchildren, Sammie JoLynn, Jayla, Sylas and Lily Jean.
Jerry was the founder of local sign company, Jerry’s Signs. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He loved traveling, camping, kayaking, fishing and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., in the chapel with Virgil “Duke” Adkins officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Adkins Family Cemetery, Strawberry Fields Rd., Abingdon, Va. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. Military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard.
Pallbearers will be Carter Widener, Jeramy Trent, Jason Adkins, Ryan Cooke, Kirk Roark and Tommy Jack Adkins.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer Society.
