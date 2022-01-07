KINGSPORT - Jerry “Larry” Bledsoe, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Linkous Family Cemetery in Mt. Carmel with Pastor Chad Tipton officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 6th floor staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Bledsoe Family.