On September 24, 2021 Jerry L. Kelley ended his battle with cancer and entered his heavenly home. He was born in Kingsport, the second of three boys for Frank and Lovey Kelley, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice, his children Jerry L. Kelley, II, (Jill), Michael Jason Kelley, Julie Kelley Eberts (Paul), Jennifer Kelley and his grandchildren, Joseph Eberts, Andrew Eberts and Caroline Eberts. Jerry is also survived by his two brothers, Alan Kelly of Kingsport and Phil Kelley (Kathy) of Ashville and their children, plus 9 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ella Mae Wright, his father-in-law, J.B. Wright, his brother-in-law, Calvin Wright and his sister-in-law, Mary Alice Kelly. Jerry is also survived by many close friends that he thought of as family.
After his marriage in 1973, Jerry started his own printing business in Knoxville, Mirror Sales. He operated this business for 40 years. After selling the business, he would later go back into promotional sales with Kelley Promotions and worked up until the time of his death. Jerry volunteered on many boards including the West Hills Baptist Preschool, Appalachian Outreach, and several golf tournaments for various organizations. He has served as a deacon at West Hills Baptist Church and served on many church committees. One of his greatest joys was coaching youth sports when his children were young, and later to watch his grandchildren in all of their activities. He was a friend to all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at West Hills Baptist Church on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00pm, with a visitation and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909, West Hills Baptist Church Knoxville Baptist Church Worship West Knoxville or Appalachian Outreach, 511 Municipal Dr. Jefferson City, TN 37760, Appalachian Outreach - Home (aoministry.org)
